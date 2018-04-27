Hilton Head named South’s best beach

Another summer, another honor: Southern Living magazine recently named Hilton Head Island the South’s Best Beach for 2018, earning praise for its flat, wide Atlantic beaches and waterways that readers said are perfect for paddling. And access to world-class golf at resorts like Sea Pines and Palmetto Dunes didn’t hurt, either.

Other beaches to make the cut include Myrtle Beach, which came in at No. 4; Isle of Palms, outside of Charleston, at No. 5; and Tybee Island in Georgia, which was ranked No. 6.

For more information, go to www.southernliving.com.