The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office has launched a first-of-its-kind mobile app that will help law enforcement better respond to potential threats at area schools. The P3Tips app lets users anonymously submit tips about possible threats and track officers’ response.

Beaufort County Sheriff P.J. Tanner said the district receives about 2,500 tips a year via its internal app; the new app should help better connect students with law enforcement officials.

To download the app, go to iTunes store or Google Play and search for P3Tips.