Island School Council for the Arts hosts scholarship luncheon

The Island School Council for the Arts will host its third annual scholarship luncheon from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. May 4 at Port Royal Golf Club. At the luncheon, Beaufort County high school students who have been awarded the 2018 ISCA Scholarship form the Joan Stuckart Memorial Scholarship Fund — designated for visual arts students — will be recognized; five students will be selected based on their demonstrated excellence in the arts, superior academics, and desire to pursue a college degree in visual arts.