Red Cedar Elementary has earned a certification in STEM — science, technology, engineering and mathematics — instruction after an on-site visit by an outside review team. Red Cedar is the seventh Beaufort County school district school to earn the certification from AdvancED, giving Beaufort County more STEM-certified schools than any other district in South Carolina.

AdvancED requires applying schools to meet its STEM certification standards across 11 rigorous indicators. Students in STEM-certified schools are equipped and trained to be innovative, creative and systematic problem-solvers across disciplines.