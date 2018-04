The Town of Hilton Head Island has installed sand fencing along more than five miles of beachfront, from Alder Lane in South Forest Beach to Singleton Beach near the Folly.

The fence, or sandbreak, is used to force windblown, drifting sand to accumulate where the town wants it to help control evolution and sand dune stabilization.

The next section scheduled to receive the fencing is the Port Royal Sound area, adjacent to Port Royal Plantation.