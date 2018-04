Three-time congressional candidate Dimitri Cherny is entering the Republican primary for South Carolina’s 1st Congressional district seat of South Carolina. He’ll face off against incumbent former Gov. Mark Sanford and Katie Arrington in the upcoming June 13 primary.

After receiving nearly 7 percent of the vote as an independent write-in candidate in 2014, Cherny received nearly 37 percent of the vote in 2016 as the Democratic challenger. For more information or to register to vote, go to www.scvotes.org before May 13.