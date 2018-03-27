After a fire at The Crazy Crab restaurant in early March, the restaurant closed its doors for repairs. The fire, which occurred as the staff was preparing for the lunch crowd on March 7 and has been ruled an accident, caused extensive damage to the building’s kitchen and roof and left one employee with minor burns. The Crazy Crab had been planning to renovate its outdoor pavilion and bar before the fire and now plans to reopen Memorial Day weekend.
Crazy Crab to reopen this summer
