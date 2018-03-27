Becca and Lee Edwards named Yacht Hop admirals

Hospice Care of the Lowcountry has selected Becca and Lee Edwards as the admirals of the 2018 Yacht Hop of Hilton Head. This annual event is the hospice group’s largest fundraiser, and admirals are chosen based on their qualities of leadership and community involvement. This year’s Yacht Hop will be held May 6 at Harbour Town Yacht Basin, where guests can tour yachts and sample hors d’oeuvres prepared by local chefs. For more information, go to www.hospicecarelc.org.