Mayra Rivera was unanimously elected the new chairwoman of the Beaufort County Democratic Party in February. Rivera is the first Latina to lead the group, replacing longtime chair Blaine Lotz. Rivera lives in Bluffton and serves as a legal assistant at Deverall Immigration Law Firm. She has a law degree from the University of Puerto Rico Law School and a master’s degree in international law from the Institute of Law and Economy in Spain.
County Democrats name first Latina leader
