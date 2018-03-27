Georgia Tech offering online coding class

Georgia Tech’s Savannah campus will launch a live, online version of its coding boot camp on April 28. The 24-week program will teach participants the skills needed to create front- and back-end web applications. The boot camp is designed with the consideration of working professionals and students, and is two three-hour evening classes during the week and a fourhour class on Saturdays, which students will attend remotely. To learn more, go to www.savannahcodingbootcamp.com.