Bid online to help Palmetto Animal League

“You can get great deals on items like golf and restaurant certificates,” said auction co-chairwoman Nina Bean. “Bid on vehicles, boats, pools and travel adventures including a trip to Kenya.”

Shop to save homeless pets during Palmetto Animal League’s ninth annual online auction. The no-kill shelter in Okatie will kick off Bid for PAL at 8 a.m. April 20 at PALAuction.org, through 10 p.m. April 23. This event features hundreds of items donated by local businesses.

Palmetto Animal League saves more than 1,000 dogs and cats each year with the help of 30 employees, dozens of volunteers and a network of loving foster families. The organization also provides affordable veterinary care for Lowcountry residents’ pets.

Last year, Bid for PAL raised more than $65,000 to care for the more than 200 animals who live at the shelter and fund the group’s transport program, which rescues animals from shelters that euthanize. This year PAL plans to launch a new program training abandoned and abused dogs to provide them with the skills they need to become part of a family.

“We are blessed to be surrounded by amazing and compassionate people,” said Palmetto Animal League president Amy Campanini. “And Bid for PAL offers them the unique opportunity to save lives from the comfort of their couch.”