A retired school administrator is vying to represent Sun City on Beaufort County Council. Joseph Passiment will run for the District 6 seat Jerry Stewart plans to vacate when his term ends. Passiment taught business in New York and New Jersey and was a business administrator for almost 30 years in New Jersey schools before retiring to Sun City in 2015. He serves on the Beaufort County Zoning Board of Appeals..
Former School Administrator to Run For County Council
