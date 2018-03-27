Cutest Kid

Former School Administrator to Run For County Council

Typography

A retired school administrator is vying to represent Sun City on Beaufort County Council. Joseph Passiment will run for the District 6 seat Jerry Stewart plans to vacate when his term ends. Passiment taught business in New York and New Jersey and was a business administrator for almost 30 years in New Jersey schools before retiring to Sun City in 2015. He serves on the Beaufort County Zoning Board of Appeals.. 