The IRS, in collaboration with United Way of the Lowcountry and Beaufort County Human Services Alliance, are once again providing free tax return preparation for qualifying taxpayers. The Volunteer Income Tax Assistance offers free tax help to people who generally make less than $54,000 per year, as well as Lowcountry residents with disabilities, those ages 60 or older, and taxpayers who speak limited English.
Free tax help available for those in need
