Monthly’s 2018 Bridal Show

More than 50 vendors and more than 200 brides flocked to the Hilton Head Bridal Show Feb. 18 at the Hampton Hall Clubhouse in Bluffton . The show is the premier event of the year for brides, grooms, families, and wedding parties to see all the best that the Lowcountry has to offer for their upcoming weddings. Attendees at the 11th annual show tasted cakes, previewed wedding portraits, and checked out the latest in bridal fashions — including bridal gowns.

Top local wedding professionals offered advice, makeup samples, mimosas and raffles for fun prizes including spa services and massage. Brides-to-be strutted around in complimentary sashes, and everyone enjoyed the fabulous Monthly Bridal Show photo booth.

Live music by The Nice Guys kept the mood elevated, and all the brides went home feeling a little closer to their dream wedding.