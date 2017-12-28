$3,000,000: Coins of Hope

“You know I’m a hugger,” she said before embracing four members of the Caring Coins Foundation board. She also collected an $8,000 check on behalf of the Sandalwood Community Food Pantry, one of the more than 100 area organizations that have benefited from Hargray’s Caring Coins program.

As the Rev. Dr. Nannette Pierson made her way to the front of the room, she gave a warning to those who awaited her arrival.

The telecommunications company established the Caring Coins Foundation in 2003 to support local non-profit organizations in Bluffton, Hardeeville and Hilton Head. Its mission has since expanded to included community organizations in Ridgeland and Beaufort.

Participants in the program are Hargray Communications customers who voluntarily round up their monthly bill. For each customer participating, the average contribution is $5.27 per year. The spare "change" collected is disbursed quarterly by an independent board of directors and the Community Foundation of the Lowcountry.

There was plenty of love to go around this holiday season.

Thirty-nine local charities were awarded grants totaling $170,000 at a presentation Dec. 12 at the Sonesta Resort Hilton Head Island. Including this year’s contributions, Caring Coins has distributed more than $3 million to area nonprofit groups.

“Pennies really do make a difference,” said Paula Harper Bethea, who has been chairwoman of the Caring Coins Foundation since its inception. “I would venture to say they’ve made a difference in countless lives in our communities.”

The program has been a huge boon to Pierson’s food pantry, which started nine years ago serving five families and has grown to support more than 800 families today. Pierson said the $8,000 grant she received this year will go toward purchasing a used pickup for hauling garbage and recycling, as well as for picking up USDA non-perishable food distributions from Yemassee rather than making three trips in smaller vehicles.

“Hargray and its customers have gone above and beyond,” Pierson said. “I’m overwhelmed with how much they bless us each year.”

Pierson isn’t alone. Bluffton Self Help has received more than $150,000 in grants through the program since 2003 — one of five local groups that have reaped six figures in donations from Caring Coins. This year’s $9,000 grant will support Bluffton Self Help’s short-term emergency financial assistance program for working families, which includes helping with past-due rent payments and utility bills, as well has helping cover medication costs.

“The impact Hargray Caring Coins has had on our organization and, ultimately, our community is profound,” said Kimberly Hall, the organization’s executive director. “We are able to support more than 21 families with their investment this year, and over the years they have supported thousands of Bluffton neighbors in need. We are grateful for their generous support through the kindness of Hargray customers.”

Bluffton Mayor Lisa Sulka and Hilton Head Island Mayor David Bennett read a joint proclamation at the event establishing Dec. 12, 2017, as Hargray Caring Coins Day and celebrating all the good the program has done in the Lowcountry. Sulka has watched the need for charity grow right along with Bluffton, and Caring Coins has been there to help fulfill that need. Bennett sees the same on Hilton Head.

“There’s typically more need in the community than there are dollars available, so for many of these nonprofits that are working hard to serve our most needy citizens it’s very important to allowing them to make ends meet,” Bennett said. “I’m sure they left here today with an extra spring in their step and hearts that are very grateful.”

CARING FOR OTHERS

Through the contributions of Hargray customers, the Caring Coins Foundation has distributed more than $3 million in grants to Lowcountry charities since 2003. This year, 39 area organizations received grants totaling $170,000:

AccessHealth of the Low Country: $5,000

Antioch Educational Center: $4,000

Bluffton Jasper County Volunteers in Medicine: $7,000

Bluffton Self Help: $9,000

Born to Read : $500

Boys & Girls Club of the Lowcountry-Bluffton: $2,000

Boys & Girls Club of the Lowcountry-Northern Beaufort: $3,000

Child Abuse Prevention Association: $4,000

Children's Center: $7,500

Family Promise of Beaufort County: $3,000

Hilton Head Regional Habitat for Humanity: $3,000

Helping Hands Center: $2,000

Heroes on Horseback: $3,000

Island Recreation Center: $2,000

Hopeful Horizons: $7,000

Hospice Care of the Lowcountry: $6,000

Jasper County Council on Aging: $4,000

Jasper County Neighbors United: $2,000

The Literacy Center: $6,000

LowCountry Habitat for Humanity: $3,000

Lowcountry Legal Volunteers: $3,000

Med-I-Assist/Bluffton: $8,000

Memory Matters: $8,000

NAMI: $1,500

Operation R & R: $2,500

Osprey Village, Inc.: $2,500

Pregnancy Center & Clinic: $7,000

Project Safe: $6,000

Resource Foundation for Jasper County Disabilities: $3,500

Ronald McDonald House: $4,000

Sandalwood Community Food Pantry: $8,000

The Sandbox, An Interactive Children's Museum: $1,000

Second Helpings: $9,000

Special Olympics Area 8: $2,000

The Deep Well Project: $9,000

Volunteers in Medicine: $5,000

Women of Faith: $2,000

YMCA of Beaufort County: $2,000

--------------------------------------------------------------

2017 Total Grants: $170,000