Train-theme playground in Bluffton gaining steam

A train-themed play structure planned in Bluffton is one step closer to reality thanks to a $10,000 donation from HVAC company Covert Aire. Called the Imagination Train, the project is part of a larger Field of Dreams and playground rejuvenation project in Oscar Frazier Park coordinated by leadership from the Rotary Club of Bluffton and the Town of Bluffton. The Imagination Train is directly sponsored by The Hilton Head Island-Bluffton Chamber of Commerce Leadership Class of 2018. The group is selling commemorative pavers and sponsorships. For more information, contact Melanie Thomas at 843-707-6219.