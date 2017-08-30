CITY GUIDE: Hilton Head and Bluffton by the numbers

POPULATION 2010 HILTON HEAD ISLAND 37,099 / POPULATION 2016 (estimate) HILTON HEAD ISLAND 40,500
POPULATION 2010 BLUFFTON 13,375 / POPULATION 2016 (estimate) BLUFFTON 18,897
Statistics compiled by Don McLoud
Sources: U.S. Census Bureau; 2011-15 American Community Survey five-year estimate; Census Reporter, a Knight News Challenge-funded project website; the town of Bluffton; the Town of Hilton Head Island. --- indicates the figure is unknown
