Hilton Head Island Hotspots & Landmarks

In the heart of The Sea Pines Resorts sit 606 pristine acres of undisturbed Lowcountry paradise. Winding trails take you through antebellum rice plantations, across vanishing swamps, past ancient shell rings and right to the glittering waters of fully stocked lakes. Explore on your own or sign up for one of the many guided tours.

Harbour Town Lighthouse

It began as Fraser’s Folly, a towering punctuation mark for Charles Fraser’s newly built Harbour Town Yacht Basin. It wound up being the most recognizable symbol of Hilton Head Island. Make your way to the top for breathtaking views and enjoy historic memorabilia on the way up.

Mitchelville

The first freedman’s town in the United States, Mitchelville gave freed slaves the chance to govern themselves before the Emancipation Proclamation was signed. Today, efforts are underway to preserve this compelling point in our history. For now, historic markers on Beach City Road help tell the story.

Coligny Plaza

For more than 60 years, Coligny Plaza has served as Hilton Head’s downtown. Here you can explore a huge array of shopping and dining just a stone’s throw from the beach in a lively atmosphere that welcomes visitors and locals alike.

Chaplin Park

Lakeside tranquility and walking trials that wind through quiet forests mark this exquisite north-end park. Kids will love the multifaceted playground, while adults will enjoy the chance to unwind on a rocker and enjoy the island’s natural beauty.

Island Recreation Center

Currently in the midst of a massive expansion, the Island Rec Center has served the community for 40 years. In addition to an array of athletic programs and group activities, the Rec Center also organizes some of the island’s most beloved festivals, from WingFest to the Summer Jams series.

The Triangle

It’s been called many things: The Bar-muda Triangle. Tri-bar. The Triangle. No matter what you call it, this is ground zero for a lively night out on Hilton Head Island. Make the crawl and hit them all: Jump & Phil’s, Reilley’s, The Lodge, One Hot Mama’s and The Boardroom.

Coastal Discovery Museum

Located at the sprawling fields of historic Honey Horn, the Coastal Discovery Museum offers both a window into the island’s history and an immersion into its natural beauty. Explore winding trails along tidal creeks, learning about our native flora and fauna, enjoy educational programs from area experts then stop by the Discovery House for a bit of island history.

Zion Chapel of Ease and Cemetery

At the busy intersection of Mathews Drive and William Hilton Parkway rests a serene reminder of the island’s legacy. Interred at this historic cemetery are the families whose names grace landmarks and streets across the island, preserving their roles in the story of Hilton Head Island.

Shelter Cove

One of the most dynamic mixed-use properties on Hilton Head Island, Shelter Cove Towne Centre is one-stop shopping for island fun. Here you can grab an ice cream cone and enjoy it at the waterside park, spend the day shopping, and then cap the afternoon off with a drink at a rooftop bar with soaring views of Broad Creek.

Coligny Beach Park

For many who visit Hilton Head Island, Coligny is the only beach that matters. Beginning with the exciting splash pad, the park’s main promenade stretches past various seating areas and relaxation spots on its way down to the sand. Vibrant and energetic, Coligny Beach Park has come to define the Hilton Head Island experience for countless visitors and locals.

Arts Center of Coastal Carolina

The cultural nerve center of the island’s storied arts scene, the Art Center of Coastal Carolina hosts a rotating season of professional stage productions from Broadway shows to musical acts, while the Walter Greer Gallery showcases some of the area’s finest artists. Classes at the Black Box let you hone your own creativity.