Second Helpings to hold gala Sept. 21

Second Helpings’ 26th anniversary and Share the Bounty fundraising event will be held Thursday, Sept. 21 at Harbour Town Golf Links. The fundraiser will help Second Helpings maintain its fleet of trucks and support the organization’s mission to stop hunger and eliminate food waste. The event begins at 5:30 p.m. and the cost is $100 per ticket, which includes dinner, a full bar, a silent auction and a live auction. To purchase tickets, call Second Helpings at 843-689-3689.