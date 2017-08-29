New Board at Volunteers in Medicine

Volunteers in Medicine Hilton Head Island has selected a new board of directors for 2017-18. James D. Collett, who spent his career in the U.S. Air Force and with Bell Systems/Bell Atlantic, is the incoming chairman of the board. Other new board members include Joseph Scodari, vice chairman; Keith Brownlie, treasurer; and Andrea Argast, secretary.
Remaining board members are Ned Allen, Tom Brettingen, C. Patrick Burns, Julie Tome, Morris Campbell, Dedria Cruden, Brian Fatzinger, Frederick Hack, Michael Hall, Bill Heberton, J. Randolph Light, Alan McCollough, Ned McKenna, Mike Pasquale, Marion Payne, Xavier Pereira, Marc Puntereri, Robert Sable and Andrew Schumacher. Honorary board members include Mary Ellen McConnell and Kay Bangs.