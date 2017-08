Plans are underway to renovate the pavilion at Shelter Cove Harbour this fall. The recently launched Pavilion Paver Project will provide the bricks to complete the project. Residents and visitors can leave their mark on the Lowcountry by purchasing an engraved brick to be used at the pavilion. The goal is to sell 1,000 bricks. To purchase a brick, call Shelter Cove at 843-310-0431.