Golf Tournament to benefit charity

The American Legion Post 205 will hold their 12 th annual golf tournament at the Rose Hill Golf Course in Bluffton at 8 a.m. Sept. 29. Proceeds from the tournament for male and female golfers support various charities Fisher House, the Bluffton Veterans’ Day parade and Palmetto Boys State. Fisher House Foundation provides housing at no cost for military and veterans’ families while a loved one is receiving treatment at major military and VA medical centers nationwide. The Fisher House Foundation served more than 28,000 families in 2016 and also provides scholarships for military children and spouses. Palmetto Boys State is sponsored by The American Legion and was founded to teach boys about government and local and national politics.

Check-in for the tournament begins at 8 a.m. and participants will be greeted with coffee, donuts and time to warm up on the driving range. There will be an opening ceremony at 8:45 a.m. Tee off is at 9 a.m.

The $100 fee for each participant ($90 for active duty military and veterans, with ID) includes a cookout, raffle, door prizes and a silent auction. Hole sponsorships are available.

For more information call 508-272-7622 or email ddaltaz@msn.com.