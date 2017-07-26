Cross Schools Wins Grant

Cross Schools has been named the recipient of a 2017 Shade Structure Program Grant by the American Academy of Dermatology.
The grant will provide $8,000 for the purchase and installation of a permanent shade structure. Cross Schools is one of several organizations this year to receive a grant from the AAD’s Shade Structure Program.
Dermatologist Carmen A. Traywick of May River Dermatology, a member of the academy, sponsored the grant application.
Pictured (L to R): Liz Maybank, Brent Carlson, Brad Schultz, Susan Hackett, Shawn Young, Frank Byrd, Dr. Carmen Traywick, Bernie Traywick, John Parker, and Steve Markwood.