Outside Foundation Needs Your Oyster Shells

Thanks to a $9,015 grant from The Patagonia Environmental Grants and Support Program, the group is launching the Oyster Recycling and Reef Building Initiative, a community-based oyster shell recycling and bed restoration project.

As part of the project, the foundation will open two oyster shell recycling drop-off locations on Hilton Head Island, as well as build holding platforms for shells, develop a plan to encourage area restaurants and residents to recycle their shells, identify priority sites in waterways around Hilton Head to build reefs, and form a volunteer team to help with shell collection. For more information, go to www.outsidefoundation.org.