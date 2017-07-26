Learn to Prepare for an Emergency

Residents can learn how to best respond to a disaster by attending a training class sponsored by the Community Emergency Response Team. Participants will learn to increase self-sufficiency in a disaster and provide emergency assistance to their families and neighbors.

The CERT classes are free and will be held at the Technical College of the Lowcountry in Bluffton.

The course is taught in four class sessions from 6 to 9 p.m. Aug, 1, 3, 8 and 10 and on one Saturday, Aug. 12 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. For more information or to register, contact Maj. David Zeoli at 843-812-8035 or email cert@bcgov.net.