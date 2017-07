The Community Foundation of the Lowcountry has announced board of director officers for the 2018 fiscal year. John Weymouth with serve as chair with Jeri Farren and Jim Allhusen serving as vice chairs, David Wetmore as treasurer and Denise Spencer as secretary.

The organization also announced four new directors that have joined their board — Shirley “Peaches” Peterson of Hilton Head, Bluffton resident David Rosenblum, former Beaufort County School district acting superintendent Jackie Rosswurm and former Emory University president James Wagner.