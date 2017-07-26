Car Taxes Rise in SC

The increase in the state’s sales tax cap was included in the road-repair bill that S.C. lawmakers passed this spring to raise roughly $600 million a year by 2022 to fix the state’s crumbling roads.

In late June, the state’s highest sales tax on vehicles increased to $500, up from $300. That increase hit the purses of new-car buyers and used-car buyers who purchase a vehicle costing more than $6,000.

The increase in the sales tax cap will hit used-car buyers hardest. Previously, the sales tax was capped at $300, or 5 percent of the cost of a $6,000 car. Now, the sales tax will be capped at $500, or 5 percent of the cost of a $10,000 car.

In May, lawmakers overrode a veto by Gov. Henry McMaster, approving raising the state’s gas tax by 2 cents a gallon for six years and increasing other driving fees, including the sales tax, to pay for road repairs.

The Transportation Department estimates it needs an additional $1 billion to make the state’s roads safer. The new taxes and fees are projected to address about 60 percent of that need.