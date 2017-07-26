Construction to Start Soon on New Animal Shelter

After years of planning and fundraising, the new Beaufort County animal shelter is poised to become a reality.
The $7 million facility — a partnership between the county and the Hilton Head Humane Association — is set to be built on a six-acre site on S.C. 170 between Pritcher Point and Heffalump roads, next to the River’s End community in Okatie.
At the new site, Beaufort County Animal Services will house and treat animals brought there or picked up by officials, and the Humane Association will run a new spay-neuter clinic and adoption center. The shelter, which will replace the old facility near the Marine Corps Air Station Beaufort, is expected to open in later 2018.