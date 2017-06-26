Don Foxe’s Japanese poetry reach the top spot on an Amazon’s list of Top 100 e-Books

In June 2017, Bluffton resident Don Foxe saw his second collection of Japanese poetry reach the top spot on an Amazon’s list of Top 100 e-Books, by category. Foxe wrote “Haiku Seishin” with Melissa Dolber Grappone of New York and fifth grade students from East Granby, Conn. The collection of exchanges between the authors and the students is a follow up to the release of “Seasons of Henka Suru,” his first collection of poems. The students used Foxe’s first book as their poetry study guide. They contacted the author, and the book that resulted is a collection of their haiku exchanges with Foxe.

Don Foxe has lived in Bluffton since 2000. He and his wife Sarah own Beach City Health and Fitness on Hilton Head Island. Foxe is a member of the Academy of American Poets and The Southern Independent Book Sellers. He is also the author of the science fiction series Space Fleet Sagas.

When asked about haiku, he said, “I began writing seriously in college, even having a few poems published in established literary magazines. Learning about haiku, the way writing a haiku poem forces you to see things differently, and present what you see in words designed to create an emotional response, made me a better writer regardless of the genre.”

Haiku Seishin (Spirit of Haiku) includes a short story to introduce haiku, as well as a complete workbook for anyone interested in learning how to write haiku poetry.

It is available as an ebook or paperback through Amazon Books / Don Foxe or donfoxe.com.