Hilton Head Cements Bond With ‘Sister City’ In Italy

John De Cecco, president of the Italian-American Club of Hilton Head, said Verona has already approved the friendship pact. Hilton Head’s Town Council approved the resolution unanimously.

De Cecco said the club hopes the agreement will promote the exchange of ideas and culture between Hilton Head and Verona, possibly in the areas of arts and culture, youth and education, business and trade, municipal exchanges and community development.

Bob LeFavi, also a member of the Italian-American Club, said Verona was picked as a sister city because of its similarities to Hilton Head. Both are tourist destinations and cities on the water, among other things, he said.