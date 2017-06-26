Hilton Head Unveils Website, Community Survey Focused On Future Planning

The Town of Hilton Head recently launched a new website and community survey for its long-range visioning process, “Hilton Head Island — Our Future.”
The goal of “Our Future” is to ensure that residents, business owners, local institutions and all community stakeholders have a voice in future decision-making, and to provide the town with the insight needed to set intelligent, coordinated and creative future priorities. The project, running through 2017 and wrapping up in early 2018, will engage the community in a series of conversations designed to identify scenarios for the future.
The new interactive website will serve as an online lab where survey results and project reports will be presented. This will allow community members to examine the data collected.
The community survey will provide the initial foundation for gathering public input. Other engagement activities will include 20 to 30 workshops around the island and online polling. The town encourages residents to join the conversation by completing the survey, and also by signing up for the “Our Future” newsletter to stay up-to-date on progress and dates for upcoming workshops.
For more information, go to http://lab.future-iq.com/hhiourfuture/.