The Bachelorette’ Airs Lowcountry Episode

In cased you missed the Lowcountry episode of “The Bachelorette” on June 19, here’s a partial list of local sites showcased. The Sonesta Resort Hilton Head Island was the backdrop to the episode’s rose ceremony--the moment when the male contestants learn if they still have a shot with this season’s bachelorette. Rachel Lindsay is a 32-year old attorney from Dallas.

She goes on a date in Old Town Bluffton with one of the contestants, and attends a concert by country music star Russel Dickerson. The cast also goes on a group date at the South Carolina Yacht Club in Windmill Harbour. Lindsay also goes on a date in the Goodyear Blimp, which flies over local landmarks. The show airs Monday nights on ABC.