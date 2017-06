After Hurricane Matthew hit the Lowcountry in October, part of Honey Horn used by the Coastal Discovery Museum was used by the Town of Hilton Head Island as a debris processing site, closing the entrance to Honey Horn off William Hilton Parkway.

Debris processing at the site has ended and the site is being cleaned up. The main entrance to Honey Horn has reopened and the fence that surrounded the debris processing area is being removed. By this fall, says Coastal Discovery Museum president and CEO Rex Garniewicz, Honey Horn should again be able to host large events like weddings and community festivals.