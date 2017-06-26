Hilton Head ‘Mini-Hotel’ Faces Appea

The Forest Beach Owners Association is continuing to fight what it calls a “mini-hotel” — two newly built identical houses connected by a shared deck — on Hilton Head Island’s Heron Street.

The association filed a formal appeal with the Town of Hilton Head to reverse a decision by town staff to waive setback and buffer requirements for the properties. The group wants the town to rescind the waiver for the two properties and the large deck to be removed, as well as for officials to re-inspect the property for other violations and levy more “appropriate fines and penalties.”