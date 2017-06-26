Hilton Head ‘Mini-Hotel’ Faces Appea

The Forest Beach Owners Association is continuing to fight what it calls a “mini-hotel” — two newly built identical houses connected by a shared deck — on Hilton Head Island’s Heron Street.
The association filed a formal appeal with the Town of Hilton Head to reverse a decision by town staff to waive setback and buffer requirements for the properties. The group wants the town to rescind the waiver for the two properties and the large deck to be removed, as well as for officials to re-inspect the property for other violations and levy more “appropriate fines and penalties.”
Builder Jake Gartner, who also is chairman of the town’s Design Review Board, was fined $1,087 in June for obtaining a permit only after constructing the deck. Shane Gould, the owner of the properties, has not commented. The town’s Board of Zoning Appeals is scheduled to hear presentations from the town and the homeowners association on July 24.