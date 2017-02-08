Temporary Pathway Closures in Vicinity of Sea Turtle Marketplace Shopping Center

Westin Wedding
As part of the private re-development work occurring at Sea Turtle Marketplace, the contractor will be temporarily closing portions of the Town's multi-use pathway adjacent to the site. Temporary closures of segments bordering the eastbound lanes of William Hilton Parkway (US 278) and the western side of Mathews Drive are anticipated. The closures are necessary due to the construction of the shopping center. Pathway closures are expected to be encountered from Wednesday, February 8th, 2017 through the end of February on an as-needed basis. Pathway users are asked to use extra caution in this area and be alert for the temporary closures and associated traffic control, and to use detours as indicated by signage.

