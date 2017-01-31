Diversity 101: Rethinking History

Editor’s Note: This is the second part of an article printed in November. Dr. Gloria Holmes is professor emeritus at the School of Education at Quinnipiac University in Hamden, Connecticut. Committed to promoting cultural literacy in schools and communities, she has worked as a diversity trainer for the Anti-Defamation League and has conducted anti-bias workshops for the Connecticut State Department of Education. Holmes is presently writing a book on school leadership and social justice.

It’s February, and I’m torn about the month that typically celebrates black history. Part of me wants to eliminate Black History Month as we know it. The other part of me considers that a kind of sacrilege. What really needs to go is the need for a monthlong celebration of black history as a way to remind America that there is a black history; there are blacks in American history; and that black history is American history.

Even though I have enormous respect for Dr. Carter G. Woodson, whose 1926 celebration of Negro History Week was the precursor of the nationally recognized Black History Month, it is an annual reminder of both how far we’ve come and how far we still have to go as a nation. There is no doubt that Black History Month as it is presently conceived plays a very important role in challenging discrimination and cultural isolation. And yet, in a sense, Black History Month is a contradiction in terms because the celebrations simultaneously honor black history while segregating it from the body of American history, which to some extent both demeans and trivializes it. This contradiction in terms gives us another way to think about W.E.B. Dubois’ idea of double consciousness. Rather than see double consciousness as Dubois conceived of it — the individual sensation that one’s identity is divided into several parts, making it hard or even impossible to have a unified identity, such as the the divided way American blacks see themselves as both blacks and Americans — the concept can be expanded to show the double consciousness America has about giving “others” equal standing in the history-making of America as a nation. Among other things, this should force us to rethink history and ask ourselves: Whose “story” are we preserving and promoting as “history”?

The Danger of a Single Story

Nigerian novelist Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie’s TED Talk “The Danger of a Single Story” has been viewed more than 2.5 million times (see it at https://youtu.be/D9Ihs241zeg). In this talk, she explains that her early writing about her Nigerian culture was flawed and inauthentic because, having been educated in the British tradition, she had internalized and assimilated British cultural norms, ideas and behaviors so completely that they consumed everything about her worldview. This was a form of cultural annihilation because she could not see her own Nigerian self. As a result, her characters were always preoccupied with the vagaries of weather, even though this was of no concern to Nigerians who lived in perpetual sunshine and heat. Her characters always drank ginger beer and ate apples, even though she had never tasted ginger beer and mangoes, not apples, were a staple in her country. Her point? British history and culture became so dominant and pervasive in her identity that she was unable to see, understand or appreciate her own culture, even though it surrounded her. More importantly, British cultural dominance compromised her identity as a Nigerian woman because it presented her with a single story; a single view of reality that she had accepted even though it did not fit her world, her life or her people.

How is this relevant to Americans and our nation’s history, as well as Black History Month? It should make us consider the danger of a history that tells a single story.

If we step back from the subject of history for a moment, we intuitively know that one-sided stories are dangerous because they are inaccurate and incomplete; they leave out perspectives, events and people. Basically, these stories are inherently unreliable and unfair. For example, the American judicial system is designed to provide a hearing for the perspectives of the prosecutor and the defendant; the victim and the perpetrator. Without this setup, due process would be a sham. And all of us, in big and small ways, have had to spend a lifetime defending our right to have our “voices” be heard — to have our side of the “story” validated, whether we’re talking about a simple childhood dispute or global corporate disentanglements.

So let’s rethink how this applies to American history.

A single story of American history belies the fact that America has a complex multicultural and multi-ethnic history that has equal parts of beauty and gore; triumph and failure; joy and pain. There are things in our history that need to be celebrated, and things that rightfully should cause shame. But we need to embrace the whole story, not just the self-serving parts, because there is not, and never was, a single story of American history. Every American group has a story and a history, and each of these perspectives should be validated as part of the whole. The problem is that every group did not have the platform to tell their stories, or the power to have these stories valued and validated.

In the past few years, popular culture has caused a surge of interest in black histor, and has provided a powerful platform to help tell other stories about America’s past that have been either ignored or devalued. Commercial movies have caused Americans to rethink the past and to rewrite American history. Movies like “12 Years a Slave,” “The Help,” “Red Tails,” “The Butler,” “Selma,” “Birth of a Nation,” “Loving” and “Hidden Figures” cover a wide range of American history, from the brutalities of the slave experience to the untold story of war heroism and the valiant fight to marry the person you love. The common thread among these films is that they give voice to the unique history and experiences of a group that systematically has been oppressed in American society. They give a voice to those who often have been silenced and either marginalized or left out of the history books. At the very least, these movies challenge history as it traditionally has been taught because they tell different stories.

The lesson here is that no single group, because of power or privilege, should be allowed to kidnap or appropriate American history and to tell a single story that makes their version of the American story the only version that is valued — devaluing, diminishing, silencing and ignoring all other perspectives.

Single stories are dangerous by any measure. In an earlier article, I described how the state of Texas attempted to manipulate history by using American history textbooks that literally and figuratively whitewashed America’s past by removing all references to slavery and calling slaves “workers.” Even more disturbing, these proposed textbooks omitted references to the racial terrorism of the Ku Klux Klan and the institutionalized racism inherent in the oppressive Jim Crow laws. Some Texans were willing to teach the state’s children a twisted and dangerously incomplete single story, and they had the power to do this with impunity.

The Texas example makes us ask: Is history merely a commodity? Can you simply shop for the version you like? Can history be bought like a pound of meat? Does anyone have the right to simply trim off the fat and the gristle of history, wrap it up in a neat little bundle, and present it as truth? Would that neat little bundle be history, or simply someone’s version of it?

We own our history; it’s our DNA. It is what it is. In the end, we can’t change it, or dig it out, or alter it any more than you can unscramble an egg or unbake a cake. Our history is already baked. However, we can look at it honestly, accepting that perspective matters and acknowledging that, like it or not, ours is a multicultural, multiethnic history, not a single story. Different voices, different experiential realities and different perspectives are not easy to manage or contain, but then, America’s story was never neat and tidy. You can’t stuff the ugly parts of the story into a Pandora-like box and expect the demons to go away.

‘Righting’ History: People and Events That Changed the World

Compiled by Gloria Holmes, Ph.D.

There is an African proverb that says, “Only when lions have historians will hunters cease being heroes.” This is another way of saying that the way history is presented shapes what we value and what we ignore; it not only orients us to the past, it shapes how we see and feel about the present. It also is predictive of how we see and respond to the future. We know that what we think of as history can be manipulated. We also know that in history books, invisibility is equivalent to non-existence. With this in mind, and because February is Black History Month, I would like to offer some facts about American history that you may have missed.

The following is an annotated list of Americans of African descent and their achievements that should be celebrated by all Americans. They represent values our nation most admires: hard work, defying the odds, creativity, and service to others.

Although they are not listed here, many inventions by enslaved blacks were created to make slave labor less onerous, but they received no recognition because enslaved people could not obtain patents for their inventions, according to the Patent Act of 1793 and 1836.

Henrietta Lacks (1920-1951): Lacks was a poor black tobacco farmer whose cancerous cells, called immortal cells because of their unique ability to reproduce quickly, were used in biomedical research on polio, cancer, AIDS, gene mapping and cloning. Scientists around the world use the HeLa cell line, which is considered a vital tool in medical research.

Henry Blair (1807-1860): Blair was the inventor and patent holder of the early spark plug. He was the second African-American to hold a patent.

Otis Boykin (1920-1982): Boykin was the engineer and inventor of the control unit for the artificial heart pacemaker, which uses electrical impulses to regulate heartbeats.

Benjamin Banneker (1731-1806): The scientist, surveyor, naturalist, farmer, abolitionist and astronomer was the author of a commercially successful series of almanacs and built America’s first clock.

Mark Dean: Dean is a computer scientist who helped develop the modern personal computer system, color monitors, and the first gigahertz computer chip. He holds three of IBM’s nine original patents, and a total of 20 patents are in his name.

Dr. Charles Drew (1904-1950): As a medical researcher, he studied blood plasma and developed a process for storing blood that led to the creation of blood banks. This process saved thousands of lives during World War II, when wounded soldiers needed transfusions.

Lewis Latimer (1848-1928): An inventor and draftsman, Latimerworked with Alexander Graham Bell on the design for the telephone. He also was a contemporary of Thomas Edison, who invented the light bulb; Latimer invented the carbon filament inside Edison’s light bulb

Dr. Daniel Hale Williams (1856-1931): As a surgeon, Williams iscredited with performing the first open-heart surgery in the U.S. in 1893. He founded Provident Hospital in Chicago, the first racially integrated hospital in the nation.

Granville T. Woods (1856-1910): Woods invented the synchronous multiplex telegraph, which allowed trains to telegraph messages between stations and moving trains, improving overall train safety in the U.S. He held 50 patents for his various inventions.