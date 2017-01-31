Island Rec Center Expansion Project Underway

The Hilton Head Island Recreation Center Association broke ground on its newest project Jan. 5. The renovations and expansion include a new gymnasium, classrooms, new playground, fitness equipment, indoor walking track, renovated restrooms, pool restroom facilities and more.

When the Island Rec Center opened its doors in 1988, it was a state-of-the-art facility that met the needs of Hilton Head’s approximately 17,000 permanent residents, offering after-school recreational programs and day care services. But while the 14,000-square-foot recreation center hasn’t changed much over the years, Hilton Head’s population certainly has: It’s more than doubled, with more than 35,000 residents. The project is estimated to cost between $12 million and $13 million.