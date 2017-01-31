Final Phase Of May River Road Streetscape Project Begins

The town of Bluffton and its contractor, Preferred Materials, started construction for the second and final phase of the May River Road Streetscape Project in January. This 2,800-foot project along May River Road runs from Pin Oak Street to Jennifer Court and will include road improvements from Pin Oak Street to Red Cedar Street, including curb and gutter installation.

The road-widening portion of the project will enable approximately 30 additional on-street parking spaces to be installed from Pin Oak Street to Whispering Pines Street, as well as sidewalk and street light installation on both sides of May River Road. On the north side of the street, a sidewalk will be installed from Pin Oak Street to Red Cedar Street. On the south side of the street, a sidewalk will be installed from Pin Oak Street to Whispering Pines Street; storm sewer infrastructure, featuring a water quality control device, will also be installed. This device separates oils and sediments from storm water before the water enters the May River. Landscaping, supported by irrigation systems, will also part of this extensive project, which will improve the aesthetic appeal when entering the town along May River Road. The majority of the road and sidewalk construction will occur at night from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. to minimize disruption to traffic.