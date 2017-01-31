Public Art Exhibition Postponed To 2018

On Hilton Head Island, an odd-numbered year — like 2017 — generally signals that the area’s biennial Public Art Exhibition will occur in the fall. But not this year. Though plans were underway for the 2017 Public Art Exhibition on Hilton Head Island, Mother Nature threw them asunder.

“We were deep into planning,” says Michael Marks, chairman of the Public Art Fund committee and board member of Community Foundation of the Lowcountry. “We’d sent out a call for entry on a national scale. We’d met with the Town of Hilton Head to secure support. We’d begun fundraising. All the pieces were in place for another great exhibition. Hurricane Matthew changed our plans.”

After Matthew hit, the committee did some soul searching. “There were two trains of thought,” Marks says. “One was to go ahead with the exhibition … show the world that we’re Hilton Head Strong and try to get back to normal as quickly as possible. The other was more conservative. Because we rely so heavily on fundraising to offset the cost of the exhibition, we felt that it wasn’t the right time to ask people for money. Many of our donors had experienced damage to their homes or businesses. Just as importantly we didn’t want to compete with disaster recovery fundraising efforts. We felt that that was more important.”

With mixed emotions, the committee decided to delay the exhibition until fall 2018. Since its inception, the biennial Public Art Exhibition on Hilton Head Island has been held at Coastal Discovery Museum during October, November and December. Twenty large-scale sculptures, selected from hundreds of entries created by artists from around the country, grace a mile-long walking trail throughout the Honey Horn site.