Westin Wedding
Bridal

Southeast Biking Symposium Coming To Hilton Head

Typography

Southeast Biking SymposiumHilton Head Island, the only gold-level bike-friendly community in the Southeast, is hosting a biking symposium March 23-25 at The Beach House, a Holiday Inn Resort. Participants will discuss ways of realizing the region’s bicycling tourism potential, the impact on economic development, and the importance of safety.

Organizers hope the exchange of ideas will give participants the chance to build on the region’s rich bicycling tradition, whether it be for active cyclists, seasoned riders or recreational biking. Symposium attendees will participate in, and take home, current and emerging trends for real-world implementation. And because bicycling is such a valuable part of Hilton Head’s culture, many of the events and activities planned for the event will take place outside of the traditional conference rooms and instead on the island’s more than 60-mile-long pathways system, on the wide and hard-packed sand beaches, and in the parks that connect the pathways. Find more information at www.hiltonheadisland.org/southeastbike

Browse the Digital Edition

Hilton Head Magazine Hilton Head Vacation Guide Hilton Head Weddings Planing
SML Sidebar
Advertisement
Hilton Head Property Management Hilton Head Health Hilton Head Magazine Hilton Head Events
HHI Dermatology Homepage
Advertisement
Sign up for our free weekly newsletter.
Hilton Head Monthly

Weather

Bluffton United States Blustery, 37 °F
Current Conditions
Sunrise: 7:52 am   |   Sunset: 5:57 pm
68%     29.0 mph     32.882 bar
Forecast
Tue Low: 31 °F High: 37 °F
Wed Low: 27 °F High: 35 °F
Thu Low: 19 °F High: 26 °F
Fri Low: 16 °F High: 24 °F
Sat Low: 13 °F High: 29 °F
Sun Low: 24 °F High: 34 °F
Mon Low: 24 °F High: 35 °F
Tue Low: 27 °F High: 38 °F
Wed Low: 27 °F High: 34 °F
Thu Low: 22 °F High: 27 °F