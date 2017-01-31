Southeast Biking Symposium Coming To Hilton Head

Organizers hope the exchange of ideas will give participants the chance to build on the region’s rich bicycling tradition, whether it be for active cyclists, seasoned riders or recreational biking. Symposium attendees will participate in, and take home, current and emerging trends for real-world implementation. And because bicycling is such a valuable part of Hilton Head’s culture, many of the events and activities planned for the event will take place outside of the traditional conference rooms and instead on the island’s more than 60-mile-long pathways system, on the wide and hard-packed sand beaches, and in the parks that connect the pathways. Find more information at www.hiltonheadisland.org/southeastbike.