Local Fundraiser Sets World Record For Garden Flamingos

FlamingosLoCo Motion and Callawassie Island became Guinness World Record titleholders for longest line of garden flamingos. LoCo Motion organizers and participants set up more than 1,000 flamingos end to end during the Sept. 26 event at Callawassie. The bright pink decoration has become a LoCo Motion staple and part of the decorations at each year’s festivities, and officially made the 2016 event “one for the books.”

The record was set during an event that benefits the Norma F. Pfriem Breast Care Center in Connecticut. LoCo Motion is an annual three-day breast cancer awareness run/walk and fundraiser for breast cancer research. It takes place across three different Lowcountry islands, providing a scenic 10-mile course for the walk/run. All registration and sponsorship fees are donated to breast care providers for life-saving screening, treatment and research.

