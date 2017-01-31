Local Fundraiser Sets World Record For Garden Flamingos

LoCo Motion and Callawassie Island became Guinness World Record titleholders for longest line of garden flamingos. LoCo Motion organizers and participants set up more than 1,000 flamingos end to end during the Sept. 26 event at Callawassie. The bright pink decoration has become a LoCo Motion staple and part of the decorations at each year’s festivities, and officially made the 2016 event “one for the books.”