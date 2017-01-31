Westin Wedding
Bridal

Leadership Class Announces Oak Tree Project

Typography

Leadership Class

Replacing a mature oak tree lost to Hurricane Matthew will be the class project of the Hilton Head Island-Bluffton Chamber of Commerce Leadership Class of 2017. The tree, named Matthew's Oak, will be planted in Shelter Cove Community Park and dedicated on Arbor Day, April 28. A plaque dedicated to first responders will also be installed.

For 31 years, the Hilton Head Island-Bluffton Leadership Program has been informing, educating and cultivating leaders in southern Beaufort County. Each class completes a capstone project based on a need identified in the community. Past projects include wayfinding kiosks on Daufuskie Island, signage at Mitchelville and playground equipment in DuBois Park, among others. For more information about the Leadership Program, visit www.leadershiphhib.org.

Browse the Digital Edition

Hilton Head Magazine Hilton Head Vacation Guide Hilton Head Weddings Planing
SML Sidebar
Advertisement
Hilton Head Property Management Hilton Head Health Hilton Head Magazine Hilton Head Events
HHI Dermatology Homepage
Advertisement
Sign up for our free weekly newsletter.
Hilton Head Monthly

Weather

Bluffton United States Blustery, 37 °F
Current Conditions
Sunrise: 7:52 am   |   Sunset: 5:57 pm
68%     29.0 mph     32.882 bar
Forecast
Tue Low: 31 °F High: 37 °F
Wed Low: 27 °F High: 35 °F
Thu Low: 19 °F High: 26 °F
Fri Low: 16 °F High: 24 °F
Sat Low: 13 °F High: 29 °F
Sun Low: 24 °F High: 34 °F
Mon Low: 24 °F High: 35 °F
Tue Low: 27 °F High: 38 °F
Wed Low: 27 °F High: 34 °F
Thu Low: 22 °F High: 27 °F