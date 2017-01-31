Leadership Class Announces Oak Tree Project

Replacing a mature oak tree lost to Hurricane Matthew will be the class project of the Hilton Head Island-Bluffton Chamber of Commerce Leadership Class of 2017. The tree, named Matthew's Oak, will be planted in Shelter Cove Community Park and dedicated on Arbor Day, April 28. A plaque dedicated to first responders will also be installed.

For 31 years, the Hilton Head Island-Bluffton Leadership Program has been informing, educating and cultivating leaders in southern Beaufort County. Each class completes a capstone project based on a need identified in the community. Past projects include wayfinding kiosks on Daufuskie Island, signage at Mitchelville and playground equipment in DuBois Park, among others. For more information about the Leadership Program, visit www.leadershiphhib.org.