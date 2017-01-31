Westin Wedding
Bridal

Concours Car, Boats Featured In Film ‘Live By Night’

Typography

Concours CarFans of the Hilton Head Island Motoring Festival & Concours d'Elegance might recognize an automobile and two boats featured in the new American crime drama film “Live by Night.” Filmmakers reached out to Concours organizers to help secure the vehicle and boats for scenes filmed in Savannah, on Tybee Island and in other coastal Georgia locations.

The vehicle used is a 1927 Pierce Arrow Series 80 Club Brougham, owned by John and Eloise Haulbrook. Boats used were a 1928 Chris Craft Triple Cockpit owned by Paul and Kathy Crisp and a 1930 Chris Craft 100 owned by Ed and Judy Longino. All three have been featured in the popular Motoring Festival, which takes place each October and November in Savannah and on Hilton Head Island.

Browse the Digital Edition

Hilton Head Magazine Hilton Head Vacation Guide Hilton Head Weddings Planing
SML Sidebar
Advertisement
Hilton Head Property Management Hilton Head Health Hilton Head Magazine Hilton Head Events
HHI Dermatology Homepage
Advertisement
Sign up for our free weekly newsletter.
Hilton Head Monthly

Weather

Bluffton United States Blustery, 37 °F
Current Conditions
Sunrise: 7:52 am   |   Sunset: 5:57 pm
68%     29.0 mph     32.882 bar
Forecast
Tue Low: 31 °F High: 37 °F
Wed Low: 27 °F High: 35 °F
Thu Low: 19 °F High: 26 °F
Fri Low: 16 °F High: 24 °F
Sat Low: 13 °F High: 29 °F
Sun Low: 24 °F High: 34 °F
Mon Low: 24 °F High: 35 °F
Tue Low: 27 °F High: 38 °F
Wed Low: 27 °F High: 34 °F
Thu Low: 22 °F High: 27 °F