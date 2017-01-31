Concours Car, Boats Featured In Film ‘Live By Night’

Fans of the Hilton Head Island Motoring Festival & Concours d'Elegance might recognize an automobile and two boats featured in the new American crime drama film “Live by Night.” Filmmakers reached out to Concours organizers to help secure the vehicle and boats for scenes filmed in Savannah, on Tybee Island and in other coastal Georgia locations.

The vehicle used is a 1927 Pierce Arrow Series 80 Club Brougham, owned by John and Eloise Haulbrook. Boats used were a 1928 Chris Craft Triple Cockpit owned by Paul and Kathy Crisp and a 1930 Chris Craft 100 owned by Ed and Judy Longino. All three have been featured in the popular Motoring Festival, which takes place each October and November in Savannah and on Hilton Head Island.