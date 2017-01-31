Don Ryan Center Expands With Beaufort Partnership

The Don Ryan Center for Innovation recently opened a new location in Beaufort City Hall. “This is an exciting partnership that will complement Beaufort's vision for economic development,” said David Nelems, executive director for the center. “We're pleased to expand the regional accessibility for area entrepreneurs who want to turn ideas and dreams into independence and success.” Beaufort Mayor Billy Keyserling sees the new site as “another building block in providing a thriving regional economy supportive of small and new business formation.”