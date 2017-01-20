Students Join To Shatter Marijuana Myths

Teens for Healthy Youth of Bluffton High School are joining forces with other teens and scientists across the United States as part of “National Drug & Alcohol Facts Week.” During this week-long national health observance, beginning January 23rd, students will organize to “Shatter the Myths” on drugs and alcohol.

Mayor Sulka and Teens for Healthy Youth will launch this initiative during morning announcements on January 23 at Bluffton High School. Each morning a member of the Teens for Healthy Youth will provide facts to educate students about the health effects of marijuana on teens.

According to the National Youth Risk Behavior Survey (YRBS), 41 percent of high school students across the country report using marijuana during their life, less than 10 percent report non-medical use of a narcotic painkiller, and 35 percent reported using alcohol in the past 30 days. While drugs can put a teenager’s health and life in jeopardy, many teens are not aware of the risks. Even for those teens who do not abuse drugs, many have friends or family who do, and they are often looking for ways to help.

“We want teens to have the opportunity to learn what science has taught us about drug abuse, alcohol, and addiction,” said Laura Pirkey, the group’s advisor. “There are so many myths about drugs and alcohol, cluttering our popular culture. National Drug & Alcohol Facts Week is for teens to get honest answers about drugs, so they can make good, informed decisions for themselves and share accurate information with friends.”

About Teens for Healthy Youth of Bluffton High School:

Teens for Healthy Youth of Bluffton High School, is a youth driven initiative of the Low Country Alliance for Healthy Youth, a community prevention coalition, serving the Towns of Bluffton and Hilton Head. The LCAHY of Bluffton will serve as a model for Youth Initiatives that will organize at public and private high schools. For more information visit www.lcahealthyyouth.com.