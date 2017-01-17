Highlights for the Town of Hilton Head Island
Through January 11th a total of 1,659,007 CY's of vegetative disaster debris has been collected; and 42,402 Hangers and 5,246 Leaners removed.
- To date 530,032 CY's of mulch has been hauled out to various locations to include a paper mill, local farm, Savannah to be shipped over-seas, Oakwood Landfill, Fire wood supply company, Lumber supply company, a hardwood sawmill and to the Port of Savannah for logs to be exported to Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam. The contractor and town staff continue to work on identifying additional sources to accept the material.
Hurricane Matthew - Week Fourteen Update: January 13, 2017
