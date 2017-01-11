Hurricane Matthew - Week Thirteen Highlights: January 6, 2017

The Beach Renourishment Project, as originally planned and permitted, was completed in late December, some two months behind schedule. The crews from Weeks Construction are currently in the process of demobilizing and moving to other projects where they have prior commitments.

The 3 citizen drop off centers remain open to accept landscape debris as well as construction debris and white goods.

We have been informed that Weeks will not be able to return this spring to undertake the emergency renourishment work in Sea Pines for which we are currently seeking permits. We are in the process of determining what our options may be for getting this work implemented.

The first payments to Crowder Gulf were processed just before the holidays and invoices will be flowing at a steady pace going forward.

Response and clean-up costs have averaged over $9 million per month in these first few months since the storm hit.

FEMA teams will be onsite this week to assist with the final review of our first official request for reimbursement of storm-related costs. This first application is a learning experience and additional reimbursement requests will follow once we have worked out the kinks. How quickly funds will flow back to us is not yet known.

Many individuals remain in need; please consider volunteering your time or making a donation to the Community Foundation; our official partner for all fund-raising efforts. Call 211 for more information.

Greens Shell Park and Jarvis Creek Park re-opened on January 5, 2017

Emergency Building Permits issued: 709