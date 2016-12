A photo taken by Hilton Head Island High School senior Sarah Suggs was recently featured in National Geographic’s “Daily Dozen,” an online gallery of remarkable photographs collected from around the world. The photo shows Suggs’ grandfather surrounded by tree damage following Hurricane Matthew.

In a note to the 17-year-old, a National Geographic associate photo editor wrote, “I believe this image captures the reality of damages done by hurricanes and storms. Where your grandfather is standing works well in this frame as he is surrounded by the large fallen trees. The emotion you captured here on his face as he surveys the scene is powerful. Nice work!”