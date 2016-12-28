Non-Stop Flights To Toronto Coming Soon

Air Canada recently announced that it will begin non-stop seasonal service May 1 between Toronto Pearson International Airport and Savannah/Hilton Head International Airport. Service will run Sunday-Friday from May 1 to Oct. 15.

"Canada is Hilton Head Island's No. 1 market for international visitors, and it is growing. We are excited that it will be easier than ever for our northern neighbors to experience the Lowcountry's charm and escape to our beautiful beaches, nature, and world-class activities and amenities," said Bill Miles, president and CEO of the Hilton Head Island-Bluffton Chamber of Commerce.

The chamber has previously partnered with the Savannah/Hilton Head International Airport on recruiting new service or expanding service from JetBlue, Allegiant Air, Sun Country Airlines and others.