Coastal Discovery Museum Reopens

One of Hilton Head Island’s biggest attractions for both visitors and locals is open once again. The Coastal Discovery Museum was closed for several weeks following Hurricane Matthew but is now back in business, thanks to a new access road — the first right on U.S. 278 after Spanish Wells Road. The 68-acre Honey Horn site the museum sits on will continue to be used as a hurricane debris management site through May.

Before the storm, Honey Horn was a popular location for weddings, community festivals and other events. It is also used as a parking area for big events such as the RBC Heritage and the Hilton Head Island Motoring Festival & Concours d'Elegance.

